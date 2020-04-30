Volkswagen contemplating high-performance T-Roc R for India

Volkswagen’s T-Roc is doing pretty well in the Indian market and looking at these numbers the company is contemplating the high-performance model for India.

In international markets, Volkswagen uses the R suffix for the more powerful T-Roc, but media reports suggest that the company will use GT because customers in India relate it more to performance.

The exterior of the T-Roc R has been tweaked to look sportier with more aggressive bumpers and sideskirts. But the real upgrades are on the mechanicals front.

The T-Roc R is powered by a 2-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 300 PS of power at 5,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 5,200 rpm. It sports an all-wheel-drive system with transmission taken care of by a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox. Braking too has been upgraded to a 17-inch high-performance system.

Internationally, the T-Roc R gets adaptive chassis control, but it’s not very likely that it will make it to Indian shores. The SUV is capable of a sprint to 100 km/h from standstill in 4.8 seconds and can reach an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h which unfortunately cannot be removed.

Features too, will be loaded to the brim in addition to what is already available. In India, Volkswagen sells the top-spec model of the T-Roc, the first batch of which has already sold out. Priced at Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the company is also considering local assembly of the SUV. The T-Roc R, on the other hand, if it does come to India, could command a sticker price well above Rs 30 lakh.