you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volkswagen contemplating high-performance T-Roc R for India

In international markets, Volkswagen uses the R suffix for the more powerful T-Roc, but media reports suggest that the company will use GT because customers in India relate it more to performance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen’s T-Roc is doing pretty well in the Indian market and looking at these numbers the company is contemplating the high-performance model for India.

In international markets, Volkswagen uses the R suffix for the more powerful T-Roc, but media reports suggest that the company will use GT because customers in India relate it more to performance.

The exterior of the T-Roc R has been tweaked to look sportier with more aggressive bumpers and sideskirts. But the real upgrades are on the mechanicals front.

The T-Roc R is powered by a 2-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 300 PS of power at 5,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 5,200 rpm. It sports an all-wheel-drive system with transmission taken care of by a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox. Braking too has been upgraded to a 17-inch high-performance system.

Internationally, the T-Roc R gets adaptive chassis control, but it’s not very likely that it will make it to Indian shores. The SUV is capable of a sprint to 100 km/h from standstill in 4.8 seconds and can reach an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h which unfortunately cannot be removed.

Features too, will be loaded to the brim in addition to what is already available. In India, Volkswagen sells the top-spec model of the T-Roc, the first batch of which has already sold out. Priced at Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the company is also considering local assembly of the SUV. The T-Roc R, on the other hand, if it does come to India, could command a sticker price well above Rs 30 lakh.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Volkswagen #Volkswagen T-Roc GT #Volkswagen T-Roc R

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.