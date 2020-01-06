Volkswagen, Citroen offer leasing and buyback schemes

Volkswagen and Citroen are looking to tap into the growing basket of corporate business in India to push their business. The two European carmakers, which will face stiff competition from local heavyweights, are offering leasing and buyback schemes to customers.

German giant Volkswagen has introduced the Volkswagen Secure programme wherein buyers of the Tiguan and Vento are assured a residual value of the product at the end of a three-year period. VW claims up to 40 percent reduction in equated monthly installment (EMI) and up to 55 percent of the assured future value of the vehicle.

For instance, a down payment of Rs 5 lakh for a Tiguan premium SUV will carry an EMI of Rs 74,000 under the standard bank loan format. But, under Volkswagen Secure, EMIs will go down to Rs 40,500 for a three-year period. At the end of the tenure, the buyer can continue owning the vehicle after having paid the balance amount.

Volkswagen is the only carmaker to offer such a scheme in India.

To educate buyers about the advantages of alternate methods of owning a vehicle, Volkswagen launched Corporate Business Centres (CBC) across the country. These centers have dedicated executives to promote vehicle ownership especially among the non-personal buyer class.

Volkswagen India Director Stefen Knapp said, “One of our strategic priorities in India is corporate business. We made our offers very attractive and competitive. We launched a separate network called corporate business centers (CBC). We have 21 of them and they offer specific finance solutions.”

“We launched VW Secure which is residual value product. It basically is that the buyer buys the product and the company guarantees you the residual value. Either the buyer pays the balance and purchases the car or the residual value becomes the deposit for the next car. We have now launched leasing for the CBCs. The leasing takes care of the tax burden,” added Knapp.

The tax burden eases as the consumer is not the owner of the vehicle.

Volkswagen partnered with Orix Auto wherein the German company is offering lease rentals, starting at Rs 17,647 per month. This is being offered through CBCs set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The PSA group, which is readying the launch of cars under the Citroen brand, has already tied up with ALD Automotive to introduce Citroen Lease. The Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will be the first of many models that the French brand will attach to the leasing model.

“Leasing will become a big opportunity for Citroen in India. This is a segment that remains explored despite several benefits offered by this business model,” said a source from Citroen India.

Lease rates in India are higher than those in the US and Europe.

“In India, it is better to have the highest rates in leasing than we have in Germany and the US because, in India, leasing is all about lowering the tax burden. The buyers want to avoid the value of the car in the balance sheet as it remains in the balance sheet of the leasing company,” added Knapp.auto