Mar 13, 2018 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen boss vows to be 'part of solution' on diesel

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller says the automaker had "an excellent year" in 2017 and is committed to addressing concerns about diesel pollution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Volkswagen lost court bid

Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller says the automaker had "an excellent year" in 2017 and is committed to addressing concerns about diesel pollution.

Mueller cited the company's efforts to reduce diesel emissions and recover from its 2015 diesel emissions scandal. He said 160,000 older diesels had been taken off the road through trade-in incentives, and decided to update software on 4 million cars to reduce emissions.

He said today the company would be "part of the solution" in finding a way to address controversy over the diesel issue. Environmentalists are pressing for bans on older diesels in German cities with high pollution levels.

Mueller gave an upbeat view after last year's record sales of 10.7 million vehicles. He said "we are on the offensive and we're going to stay that way.

tags #Auto #Technologu #Volkswagen

