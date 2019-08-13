Video worth watching: Derek Bell drives McLaren`s 4WD M9A F1 car 48 years later

3 months at 289

You know who Derek Bell is, right? Five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, two-time World Sportscar Champion, former Formula 1 driver for teams like Ferrari and Surtees...basically, a legendary British racecar driver of yesteryear. In 1969, Bruce McLaren invited him to drive at the Silverstone GP, and to debut McLaren's first four-wheel drive Formula 1 car, the M9A. Unfortunately, Bell had to retire after just six laps due to suspension issues.