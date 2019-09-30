App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: Overdrive Magazine

Video: 2016 BMW X1 (F48) xDrive20d road test review

Video: 2016 BMW X1 (F48) xDrive20d road test review


While most carmakers are still struggling to make a potent compact luxury crossover, BMW is out with the second-generation X1 that fits the criteria that defines this segment. More so, it also fixes the flaws of its predecessor, but in the bargain, it has made a move that could angry BMW purists. Watch the video for all the details and what Rohit Paradkar has to say about the all-new F48 BMW X1

[youtube=http://www.youtube
First Published on Mar 8, 2016 10:45 am

tags #Wheels

