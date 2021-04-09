English
Vehicle scrappage: Renault, CERO Recycling offer R.E.L.I.V.E programme to scrap ELVs

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Renault and CERO Recycling will handle the entire process from evaluation of the vehicle to deregistration at the RTO. [Representative image: Reuters]

India’s vehicle scrappage policy is taking shape and Renault has joined Mahindra in becoming one of the first carmakers to offer a vehicle scrapping scheme.

Renault has partnered with CERO Recycling to offer owners of end-of-life vehicles (ELV) the option to scrap their vehicle through Renault’s dealerships.

The company has announced the new R.E.L.I.V.E programme which allows customers to scrap their ELVs for a fair value as well as receive additional benefits on a new Renault purchase should the customer opt for one. The company says that the programme is open to both two-wheeler as well four-wheeler owners.

Commenting on the development, Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and managing director, Renault India Operations said, “We are extremely confident that this partnership will ensure a hassle-free experience for the customers and adoption of better technology and promote safety on the Indian roads in a scientific and environment-friendly manner.”

Renault and CERO Recycling will handle the entire process from evaluation of the vehicle to deregistration at the RTO. Renault will also provide the customer with a certificate of deposit/destruction of the ELV.

The company has said that customers will receive benefits on purchase of a new Renault, however, while the benefits for four-wheeler scrappage haven’t been detailed, owners of two-wheelers will receive a special 7.99 percent interest rate on the purchase of a new car.
TAGS: #Auto #Renault #Technology
first published: Apr 9, 2021 03:53 pm

