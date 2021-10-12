VECV launches premium intercity buses to tap into festive cheer

live bse live

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Volvo, has launched an intercity coach in the mid-premium segment.

Available in seater and sleeper configuration, the fully built buses are the first products to debut after the takeover of the Volvo bus division by VECV in August 2020.

The custom-developed buses, designed and built in Volvo Buses India factory in Hosakote, Karnataka, are based on the front engine Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis. Priced upwards of Rs 40 lakh, these buses are positioned below the Volvo buses which typically come at more than Rs 1 crore.

“This is the first milestone in our drive to offer a complete range of market-adapted economy, mid-premium and premium buses across all market segments. We are confident that the fully factory-built coach and sleeper will prove viable alternatives to rail and air travel,” Akash Passey, President of the Bus Division at VECV, said.

These airconditioned buses that can accommodate 43 passengers are powered by a 5.1-litre VEDX5 diesel engine derived from Volvo Group’s global powertrain family. It is capable of delivering a maximum power of 210 HP and a flat torque of 825 Nm @ 1200-1600 rpm.

The sleeper version offers 30 berths and space for luggage. The berths are separated by full-height partitions. The seater variant gets pushback seats and LED ambience, USB ports, reading lights, speakers, AC louvers and infotainment systems.

VECV claims to have sold the new buses to a few customers in Bengaluru. Senior officials of the company are confident of passengers' return to the bus segment who have been shying away due to concerns over Covid-19. The launch also coincides with the start of the festive season followed by the peak holiday season which starts in December.

"With Covid fears going away and the fast pace of vaccination, intercity bus travel should pick up once again. There has been no (bus) buying in the last two years which means that there will be a pent-up demand in the market," Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Eicher Motors, said.