VE Commercial Vehicles' Vinod Agarwal says new launches will increase market share

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo and Eicher Motors, has turned 10 years old, and the company on Wednesday launched two new heavy duty trucks -- 6041 and 6049 -- at prices starting Rs 30 lakh.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, VECV's Managing Director and CEO, Vinod Agarwal, talks about plans of setting up a new manufacturing plant and the company's battles with legacy players with regard to discounting. Edited excerpts:

Q: What should we expect in terms of new launches this year?

A: There will be more launches during the year. The next launch will be in the medium duty segment.

Q: Does VECV plan to enter the micro truck light commercial vehicle segment?

A: We are there up to 4.9 tonne, but below that there are presently no plans to go there.

Q: Since demand has been quite strong, how well is VECV placed to address it in terms of capacity?

A: Yes, we are the worst impacted by it as far as capacities are concerned. Our competition has better capacities. We are taking steps to increase our capacities.

Q: How are you doing that?

A: We will have to set up a new plant. We are closer to taking a decision on that. We have not yet announced the location. It can be anywhere.

Q: What could be the investment going in for that?

A: Any new plant, even a basic one, a minimum of Rs 300-500 crore has to be invested. But that would happen over a period of two years, because plant set up takes time.

Q: But the problem of capacity is in the present, and the new capacity you mentioned will come up only two years later.

A: We are well covered (as far as capacity is concerned). We will be able to put in more sweat into producing more. We will have to operate 24x7 if required. We will have to operate on all days of the month and operate at full three shifts. We will have to do that till the time the new plant comes up.

Q: Are you operating at 100 percent capacity right now?

A: In some months, 100 percent. In the January to March quarter we produced 22,000 trucks, which means we can produce 88,000 in a year. Last year we sold only 66,000 trucks. Capacity we need, yes, and that will come. But until then, we need to put in more effort to increase capacity from existing plants.

Q: So will there be no capacity-related problem for VECV?

A: We will not have any problem, even though we are under pressure we will manage it.

Q: How deep is the problem of discounting?

A: Discounting is there and everyone knows about it. Now we can blame each other at the end of the day for it. Everyone is discounting and everyone is running after market share. As far as VECV is concerned, we don't pursue the customer beyond a point. And that is why is have been consistently profitable in our business even when the troubled years of 2012, 2013 and 2014 when everybody was incurring losses VECV was making money. Our market share is under pressure because of reasons like this.

Q: How will your market share pan out during the year, considering you have new model launches lined up?