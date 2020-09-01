172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|ve-commercial-vehicles-august-sales-down-30-at-2477-units-5784771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

VE Commercial Vehicles August sales down 30% at 2,477 units

VECV had sold 3,538 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

PTI

Eicher Motors on Tuesday said its unlisted arm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) posted a 30 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 2,477 units in August. VECV had sold 3,538 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales stood at 2,190 units last month as compared to 3,144 units in August last year, down 30.3 percent, it added.

Sales of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 2,440 units in August as compared to 3,462 units in the year-ago month, down 29.5 percent, the company said.

Sales of Volvo trucks declined 51.3 percent to 37 units as against 76 units in August last year.

Total exports in August stood at 250 units as against 318 units in the same month last year, down 21.4 percent.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 03:00 pm

