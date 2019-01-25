Vauxhall joins the electric race with Vivaro

French carmaker and sibling to Peugeot Vauxhall joined the electric vehicle (EV) race when it announced an electric version of their Vivaro van. Though there has been no confirmation about its launch, it can be safely assumed that the car will hit the streets in 2020. It will be built in Britain’s Luton plant and will be based on the EMP2 platform shared with Toyota ProAce and Peugeot Expert.

Vivaro is one of the most versatile vehicles, with two length options and can adapt three distinct body styles — a panel van, a double cab (for up to six occupants), and a platform chassis. Apart from that, it also boasts of an impressive 1,400 Kg of payload capacity and can lug a maximum of 2,500 Kg as trailer load. Vauxhall has not shared any details about the engine that will run the Vivaro EV, but its ICE cousin might get an option between a 94bhp 1.6-litre diesel, a 118bhp 2.0-litre diesel or a 178bhp 2.0-litre diesel, as per a report in AutoExpress.

As per the official website of Vauxhall, this van bristles with the latest technology, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking. A head-up display shows you essential information while helping you keep your eyes on the road, while its sensors warn you of obstacles when parking and monitor your side blind-spot.

The new Vivaro is also loaded with the latest in passenger comfort, with a 7-inch touchscreen with phone app connectivity, Vauxhall Connect to keep track of your vehicle and inbuilt navigation support. The conventional gasoline Vivaro will be available from February 2019, though the Vivaro battery EV will launch in 2020.