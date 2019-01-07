US court to continue investigation in Mahindra-Fiat case 

Fiat Chrysler has accused M&M of using the grille design of its Jeep model on the Roxor off-road model built and sold by the Indian company in the US.

In a letter to the stock exchanges, M&M stated, "In the complaint filed by Fiat Chrysler (FCA) before the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) the administrative law judge has passed an initial determination order. The order holds that the complaint filed by FCA will not be dismissed at this stage, as sought, and that the investigation by the ITC will continue."

In August last year, M&M had sought to block Fiat from participating in the ITC claim through an injunction. The Mumbai-based company had accused Fiat of using the ITC to create negative publicity about the Roxor.

In November the investigative staff appointed by the US Trade Commission had barred FCA from pursuing the investigation further.

"The Commission Investigative Staff believes that Mahindra & Mahindra and Mahindra Automotive North America, Inc. met their burden of establishing that FCA US LLC is contractually barred from enforcing its intellectual property rights against Mahindra’s importation of the accused vehicle," a statement from the Staff has stated.

Though exact details are not made public, more than 4,000 units of the Roxor are believed to have been retailed till now in the US. Fiat Chrysler has termed Roxor sale as unlawful and unauthorised.

M&M launched the Roxor, an off-road but not street legal, SUV in March 2018 in the US. Priced at $15000 and powered by 2.5 litres, 4-cylinder diesel engine, the Roxor is based on the Thar with no doors and no hard top roof and without a windscreen.

