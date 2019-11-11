Upgraded Jaguar XE India coming to India on December 4

Almost a year after launching the new-gen XE in the international market, British carmaker Jaguar has confirmed its launch in India on December 4. The sedan gets a facelift and upgraded mechanical components, though it is yet to be confirmed if it will be offered with a new and more powerful engine.

Among its most prominent upgrades is the addition of independent suspension on all four wheels. The sedan has also been made lower and wider by the carmaker, while the headlamps appear to be narrower and sharper. The bumpers have also been redesigned and overall, the car is sharper than before.

The centre console also gets two screens, including a touchscreen infotainment system and one between two climate control dials. The instrument cluster is also expected to be replaced with a fully digital unit.

The sedan should be offered with a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which makes 300 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. As per Nick Rogers, Executive Director of Product Engineering for Jaguar, “We continue to broaden the range of our Ingenium engine family, giving customers more choice than ever before. Our new 300 PS petrol engine provides the performance synonymous with Jaguar while delivering enhanced fuel economy thanks to its state-of-the-art exhaust technology and pioneering valve train design. This clean and more efficient engine perfectly complements the advanced lightweight aluminium body structure of our XE, XF and F-PACE models.”