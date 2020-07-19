Updated Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol launch scheduled for August 5

The last of Maruti Suzuki’s line-up, the S-Cross is finally making its way to the BS-VI era and the launch date is now set for August 5.

The new S-Cross petrol was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and was expected to be launched in April. The car was originally a diesel-only car with the older petrol being discontinued. With Maruti also deciding to drop diesel from its line-up entirely, the S-Cross, just like the other cars, will be available with only a single petrol engine option.

In terms of design, the S-Cross has been left unchanged. After the 2017 update, the S-Cross did little for Maruti’s numbers and, in all likelihood, will be replaced with a newer car altogether.

As for the powertrain, the new S-Cross is likely to run the company’s K15B petrol engine that also powers the Vitara Brezza. There is also a chance that the S-Cross will be offered with a new automatic transmission option.

In terms of pricing, expect the S-Cross to carry a sticker of around Rs 8 to Rs 12 lakh. In terms of competition, the S-Cross goes up against the likes of the Renault Duster.