Updated BS-VI Hero Xpulse 200 launched: Check out price, features

Almost three and half months after the new emission norms came into force, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the BS-VI version of the XPulse 200. The website was updated a while back with the technical details, but now we have the official launch and price.

The Xpulse 200 gets no changes in terms of styling. It still retains its dirt bike look and purpose with long-travel suspension, high handlebars and upright seating position.

However, the engine has been updated to meet BS-VI norms. It is essentially the same 199.6cc single-cylinder engine but with a catalytic converter and a new oil-cooler. This has reduced the engine output figures to 17.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and 16.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Unfortunately, the additions have also increased the bike’s weight by 3 kg.

The Xpulse 200 had glowing reviews when it came to performing in the dirt, but on the tarmac, the engine felt a little underpowered. Hopefully, the loss of engine output and additional weight does not change the bike’s abilities off-road.

The Hero Xpulse 200 is available in five colour schemes and is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh, Rs 6,000 more premium than the BS-IV version. The bike also gets a Rally Kit option that can be fitted for a price of Rs 38,000. The Rally Kit gets parts like longer-travel suspension, larger rear sprocket and offroad tyres among others to give it better offroad capabilities.