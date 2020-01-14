Upcoming launches from Mercedes-Benz India in 2020

Mercedes-Benz India recently confirmed that it will be launching three new cars in India. Apart from the 2020 GLE luxury SUV, these are the cars that the German automobile manufacturer will launch in the country.

The company will launch an updated version of the CLA sedan. It gets a sharper aesthetic, modern interior design and improved electronic features. It should be offered with options between BSVI compliant diesel and petrol engines. Mercedes-Benz will pit the car against the Audi A3 and the 2020 BMW 2 Series, among others.

Mercedes-Benz will also launch the 2020 GLA in the country. It gets dual connected screens that act as a fully digital driver’s display and the company’s MBUX infotainment system. The company will offer the GLA with two petrol engine options, though it is also expected to offer a BSVI-compliant diesel unit in India as well.