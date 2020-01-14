App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upcoming launches from Mercedes-Benz India in 2020

The company will launch an updated version of the CLA sedan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes-Benz India recently confirmed that it will be launching three new cars in India. Apart from the 2020 GLE luxury SUV, these are the cars that the German automobile manufacturer will launch in the country.

The company will launch an updated version of the CLA sedan. It gets a sharper aesthetic, modern interior design and improved electronic features. It should be offered with options between BSVI compliant diesel and petrol engines. Mercedes-Benz will pit the car against the Audi A3 and the 2020 BMW 2 Series, among others.

Mercedes-Benz will also launch the 2020 GLA in the country. It gets dual connected screens that act as a fully digital driver’s display and the company’s MBUX infotainment system. The company will offer the GLA with two petrol engine options, though it is also expected to offer a BSVI-compliant diesel unit in India as well.

Close
The GLS SUV is also set to get updated in India. It should be offered with BSVI-compliant 3-litre petrol and diesel options. It will be upgraded aesthetically and mechanically, which should take its base price above the Rs 1 crore mark (ex-showroom). It will rival the BMW X7 and the upcoming Q8, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Auto #CLA #GLA #GLC #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.