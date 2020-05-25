Upcoming Honda WR-V facelift fuel figures show up online

The Honda facelifted WR-V is due for a launch soon and, with that view, the mileage figures too have come to light.

While there is no official word, we can expect the car to get two variants and some of the expected features as well. While the base variant will get two airbags, fog lamps and a rear parking camera as standard safety equipment, and fog lamps, driver’s seat height adjust, 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system, auto climate control and a lot more will also be available.

The higher variant, on the other hand, gets LED head and tail lights, keyless entry, powered sunroof and cruise control to add to the feature list.

The WR-V gets two engine options too. It continues with a 1.2-litre petrol producing 90 PS of power and a 1.5-litre diesel that churns out 100 PS. Both engines have, of course, been upgraded to the latest BS-VI standard. Mileage from the petrol engine is a claimed ARAI figure of 16.5 km/l while the diesel is rated at 2.7 km/l. These numbers are down from the outgoing model courtesy the BS-VI upgrade.

Bookings for the Honda WR-V have already begun and while prices have yet to be announced, expect a range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. Competition for the Honda WR-V comes from other compact SUVs such as the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.



