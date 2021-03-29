Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250: What changes can we expect

Representative Image; Bajaj Pulsar 220

Bajaj seems to be testing out a new Pulsar and this time, it’s not just new colours or a new headlamp unit. There are a lot more changes.

It was only recently that we got to see spy shots of a new Bajaj Pulsar being tested out. Of course, there was a lot of camouflage on it, but the wrap still betrayed a lot of the design elements.

First, the bike seems to be designed around an all-new frame from the current Pulsars in the market and now features a monoshock at the rear. The headlamp is a new unit and the tank features sharp panels that extend all the way to the forks. The rear, too, features a more aggressive slant and stepped-up seat for the pillion.

Powering the bike could be a new engine as well and not the same as the Dominar 250. The new engine is likely to be an air and oil-cooled unit but might have mildly lower-rated performance numbers if not the same. The possibility of a slipper clutch can be ruled out, however, since the Pulsar is targeted towards the budget segment and will have to do without those.

There could be other feature updates though. Expect a new instrument cluster complete with connectivity options, LED headlamps and hopefully, dual-channel ABS.

The Pulsar is still some time away, but not too far now. If things go right, the new bike should be out by the time the festival season rolls around. As for pricing, there’s no telling where it could end up. The Pulsar NS 200 is priced at Rs 1.33 lakh while the Dominar 250 retails at Rs 1.68 lakh. Somewhere in the middle should place it right around where most competition has priced their 250cc segment motorcycles.