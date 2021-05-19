Upcoming 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser engine specifications leaked, gets 10 paint options

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser to be unveiled at the end of the month

With the official unveil expected by the end of this month, more and more news keeps filtering in about the Toyota Land Cruiser. This time around, we get details on the engine specifications, thanks to a leak.

Instagram channel, landcruiserupdates managed to score documents and uploaded the pictures for everyone to see.

According to the posts, the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser will get at least two engine options – a 3.3-litre V6 diesel and a 3.5-litre V6 petrol. While the petrol is able to churn out 409 PS of maximum power and 650 Nm of torque, the diesel produces 302 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque.

But that’s not all. The documents the channel posted also reveal that the Land Cruiser will be available in three trim levels and upto 10 paint options.

In terms of design, however, there have already been spy shots on the internet that have given us a fair idea of what to expect. A bold new design covers the front fascia along with tweaked headlamps and a new grille. The side gives us a view of new 20-inch alloys and the back shows us a new tail section as well as tweaked tail lamps.

Over to the inside, there is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4-zone climate control, head-up display, leather upholstery and ventilated seats. Other features include 3D terrain view with underbody camera, selectable terrain modes, biometric fingerprint scanner to start the engine, adaptive suspension and a 360-degree camera.

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to be unveiled later this month and will go into production in July. As for India, there is no confirmation on whether the SUV will see our shores. However, the LC200-based Lexus LX SUV is set to be upgraded to a new model based on the LC300.