Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0: Lamborghini reopens dealerships, workshops in India

During the lockdown period, the company launched the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder using Apple’s AR Quick Look.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Automobile companies have been opening up businesses and dealerships in a phased manner as India started to gradually ease some restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The latest entrant into that line is Lamborghini.

Lamborghini India has gone ahead and reopened its dealerships and workshops in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The company has confirmed, however, that all safety measures and guidelines put forth by the state and central governments are being strictly followed. This is to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

The Italian supercar manufacturer first resumed operations back in May at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in Italy. During the lockdown period, Lamborghini launched the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder using Apple’s AR Quick Look. Visitors to the website can simply tap See in AR on their Apple iPhones and iPads to see the car wherever you are sitting.

Commenting on the development, Sharad Agarwal, head of Automobili Lamborghini India, said: "We are happy to announce the reopening of our Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru dealerships, keeping to the utmost stringent and government-approved guidelines and measures. The well-being of all our employees, customers, and dealership visitors are of our highest priority and hence we have implemented health and safety benchmarks across our showrooms and workshops.

“We look forward to continue engaging with our customers with energy and care, providing them with an unparalleled experience across all customer touchpoints," he added.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Auto #Lamborghini #Reopening India #Technology

