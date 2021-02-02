Union Budget 2021: Focus on infrastructure will drive demand for commercial vehicles, says M&M's Pawan Goenka

The Union Budget 2021 has given enough cheer to most sectors including the automotive sector. Unlike earlier years, this year's budget proposals did not have any nasty surprises to upset the stakeholders. Moneycontrol spoke to Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra, to get his comments on the budget. Edited excerpts.

Has the budget satisfied the corporate sector?

What most industry leaders were expecting from the budget was delivered. The primary thrust was that the budget had to be growth-driven and that’s exactly what it was. Health and Infrastructure got the highest push, which was the need of the hour.

What will be the impact of higher customs duty on auto parts, on vehicle prices?

Different manufacturers will have different impacts depending on how much they import. There is a reduction in import duty of steel which would offset the hike on parts. Companies like Mahindra that import less than some of the multinationals will have a smaller impact.

Will the thrust on infrastructure push demand for commercial vehicles (CV)?

Infrastructure development has always led to increase in CV demand. Right now, the passenger vehicle segment has reached the pre-COVID-19 levels, but the CV industry has not yet come to that level. Hard to quantify the positive impact but directionally it’s a positive.

What are your views on the scrappage policy?

The scrappage policy has to be done carefully. It is important that the scrappage policy does not get misused. It is important that the government plugs all the loopholes in the policy. We have waited long for it and it's ok to wait for 1-2 months more to get the policy right.

Do you think there is overcapacity in the market?

Demand for CVs is slowly coming back and the improvement will continue, given the positivity emerging from the budget. Heavy trucks have been down for two years now, and therefore the inventory of CVs in the fleet is not excessive. The moment the logistics demand goes up, CV demand will also surge and the budget will do just that.

What was sought from the Finance Minister but not delivered?

The industry had sought relaxation on the timelines of the upcoming regulations. The auto industry is in a bruised state. With crash norms, BS-VI, COVID-19 we need a little bit of time to recover before we get the burden of new regulations. So, if the upcoming regulations could be set aside for a year or 18 months, that would help the industry because we cannot increase vehicle prices because that will hurt demand and neither can we afford to absorb the cost increase.