Understand the significance of the sustainable value chain

In many ways, Jai Shroff has a front-row seat to the challenges and opportunities arising out of the quest for sustainability. As CEO of UPL Limited, one of the largest agricultural companies in the world, he appreciates the importance of grassroots activism and the bigger picture, to make lasting gains in decarbonizing the world. It shone through in his ideas, shared during an insightful conversation with Nisha Poddar, on the fourth edition of Moneycontrol ‘CEOs Talk Sustainability’, presented by Volvo Cars.

The bigger picture that Jai Shroff preached pertained to how companies view their areas of influence, when it comes to applying sustainable solutions. “We need to reimagine sustainability across the value chain of our business”, he said, essentially laying out a template for all businesses to become sustainable. And it’s a modus operandi that companies will have to adopt sooner rather than later, with Jai Shroff ringing the warning bells. “Today it’s voluntary. But I see a period of time going forward, where it will be mandatory”, was how he summarized the changing terms of business, further adding, “Companies who are not able to invest in technologies for improving and being sustainable will be out of business.”

Focussing on agriculture, its core area of leadership, UPL Limited is waging a crucial battle to make “every food sustainable across the whole world.” It has obliged Jai Shroff and his multinational team to forge deeper connections with the communities they serve, in order to generate momentum for sustainable farming on a global scale. The ‘Gigaton’ challenge that UPL Limited launched in Brazil and then took worldwide, is a fine example of how farmers have been engaged and empowered to decarbonize the world, with the express support of national governments.

Jai Shroff supposes it’s an approach that can be honed and scaled up, to help create “an environment in which farmers are rewarded for more sustainable practices”. That’s because there is a lot of scope for impactful change at the farm level. “I believe even a 5% improvement in sustainable farming practices can be a key enabler in fighting climate change”, he said, estimating the scale of that untapped potential. Besides, as Jai Shroff pointed out too, any move towards holistic sustainability must involve agriculture and the food industry, which employs nearly 20% people across the world.

