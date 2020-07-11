UK-based couple from Kerala wins Lamborghini worth Rs 1.84 crore and Rs 18 lakh cash in competition

A UK-based couple were in for a surprise when they found that they have won a brand new Lamborghini Urus along with a cash prize of 20,000 pounds.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, Shibu Paul purchased three tickets worth 6-7 pounds each to ‘Best of the Best’, a competition held at major UK airports since 1999.

Paul and his wife, Linnet Joseph were at home in Nottingham when representatives from the company came knocking at their door.

“I had participated three times and I didn’t want to become an addict. Last time, I filled the form and forgot about it completely. My wife was taking a nap after her night shift, and when the doorbell rang, we were greeted with a brand new Lamborghini worth £195,000 (approx. Rs 1.84 crore) and a prize money of £20,000 (approx Rs 19 lakh). We are so grateful to god, as we were worried about my job prospects,” Shibu told the publication.

Shibu had recently lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic and Linnet was working as a staff nurse with the Nottingham City hospital. Paul was a sound engineer in a leading studio in Kochi, Kerala until a year ago when he moved to the United Kingdom. They were initially living in Cambridge, but with the high living expenses, the couple were forced to move to Nottingham.

The report also said that while Shibu is happy to drive around in his Toyota Yaris, the couple decided to take the cash prize to buy a house in Nottingham.