Uddhav Thackeray backs Nirmala Sitharaman, says Uber, Ola impact BEST buses: Report

Backing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Ola-Uber comment, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the cab aggregators have also hit BEST bus services, Hindustan Times reported.

Thackeray – whose party heads the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation -made the statement at a function launching five new mini BEST buses that will ply feeder routes in Mumbai, the paper added.

"Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had mentioned about that Ola-Uber impact on the economy. The same has occurred with BEST buses as well. However, after the fare were brought down, passengers have now increased and it is a proven statistic," Thackeray said.

The diesel-operated buses were handed over to the BrihanMumbai Electrical Supply and Transport (BEST) on September 16. Acquired on a seven-year wet lease, they will ply from the Colaba Bus Depot. Services will begin post registration, it added.