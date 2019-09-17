App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uddhav Thackeray backs Nirmala Sitharaman, says Uber, Ola impact BEST buses: Report

Thackeray made the statement at a function launching five new mini BEST buses that will ply feeder routes in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Backing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Ola-Uber comment, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the cab aggregators have also hit BEST bus services, Hindustan Times reported.

Thackeray – whose party heads the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation -made the statement at a function launching five new mini BEST buses that will ply feeder routes in Mumbai, the paper added.

"Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had mentioned about that Ola-Uber impact on the economy. The same has occurred with BEST buses as well. However, after the fare were brought down, passengers have now increased and it is a proven statistic," Thackeray said.

The diesel-operated buses were handed over to the BrihanMumbai Electrical Supply and Transport (BEST) on September 16. Acquired on a seven-year wet lease, they will ply from the Colaba Bus Depot. Services will begin post registration, it added.

Addressing job concerns, Thackeray further assured that the wet lease would not impact BEST jobs. Wet leasing is the process of handing out a service to a private contractor.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Auto #BEST buses #mumbai #Ola #Uber

