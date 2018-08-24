Tyre companies to feel margin squeeze following Kerala floods

Tyre companies such as Apollo, MRF, Ceat and JK Tyres could face pressure on margins due to reduced supply of natural rubber from Kerala that has been severely impacted by floods.

Kerala accounts for 85-90 percent of domestic natural rubber supply, in turn making up for 65 percent of the total rubber consumption in the country. Tyre companies have to depend on imports to meet their natural rubber requirements.

Speaking to Moneycontrol Rajiv Budhraja, Director General, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association said, “Already the gap between natural rubber production and its demand is widening. In the first quarter (Apr-Jun) of current fiscal, more than 40 percent of the demand had to be met from imports in view of the domestic deficit."

Domestic natural rubber production fell 12 percent in Q1FY19 compared with a 14 percent rise in consumption, thus imports saw a rise of 25 percent. Local natural rubber production has been falling since January 2018 due to weak prices.

From an average of Rs 136/kilogram (kg) last calendar year prices of natural rubber were down to Rs 125/kg in the January-July period, according to the Rubber Board. However, with a limited supply from domestic companies prices are expected to spiral upwards.

“With a depreciating rupee, imports are likely to be more expensive and thus will hurt margins of tyre companies amid a rise in rubber procurement costs," said a statement from India Ratings and Research.

The agency further expects margins of the aggregate tyre industry could fall by 1.5-2 percent between Q2-Q3 of FY19, due to a higher cost of production as rubber is a major raw material in tyre production, forming around 50 percent of the total raw material costs.

“In the month of July because of continuous rain there was very limited tapping and in August there has been virtually no production of natural rubber. Arrivals in the market are practically nil or negligible. The industry expects a gap of over half a million tonnes during the ongoing fiscal," added Budhraja.

Tyre companies said monsoon is a low supply period for natural rubber and they have to depend on imports to fill requirements. ASEAN countries such as Thailand and Indonesia are the biggest suppliers of natural rubber.

Imported rubber attracts 25 percent duty which ATMA is lobbying with commerce ministry to bring down to nil. Market watchers say the share of import of natural rubber is expected to hit 70 percent in the coming months. This will likely increase global prices leading to a hike in tyre prices in India.

Apollo Tyres, country’s second-biggest tyre maker, for instance, had stocked on imported natural rubber ahead of the monsoon season to minimise the impact of the low output from India.