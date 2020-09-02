Two-wheeler sales rise in August, aided by lockdown relaxation, reluctance to use public transport

Easing of lockdown and resumption of economic activities resulted in a rise in two-wheeler sales as three of the top six manufacturers, which control 96 percent of the domestic market, reported an increase in demand.

The need to avoid public and private mass transport options due to COVID-19 also contributed to the demand rise.

Nearly 1.5 million motorcycles, scooters and mopeds were sold in August 2020 -- an increase of 3 percent as compared to 1.45 million units sold in the same month last year.

The rise in two-wheeler demand does not mirror the robust comeback by the passenger vehicle segment , though both categories had the low base effect of last year.

Ganeshotsav celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Onam in Kerala helped attract buyers. While segment details will be disclosed by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) later this month, sources say demand for scooters has remained ‘disappointingly low’.

How did companies fare?

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, recorded an increase of 8 percent in domestic sales to 568,674 units on August against 524,003 units in the same month last year.

Nearly all of the company’s touchpoints are now operational, besides operating the plants at nearly 100 percent capacity.

“We are witnessing strong retail off-take and is currently operating in a pull-market mode, with rural and semi-urban centres driving demand. We anticipate sales to continue an upward trajectory with favourable factors such as the upcoming festive season, increasing consumer confidence and continued government policy support,” said a statement from Hero MotoCorp.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second- largest two-wheeler maker, recorded a 1 percent rise in domestic sales at 428,231 units in August as compared to 425,664 units in the same month last year.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said: “In August, over 90 percent of our network was back to business, and we are seeing higher customer enquiries. Honda’s domestic sales crossed the 4-lakh-unit mark for the first time this fiscal on back of improved supplies and higher utilisation of production capacity.”

Pune-based Bajaj Auto closed August with a growth of 3 percent in domestic sales at 178,220 units as compared to 173,024 units in the same month last year.

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company saw a 1 percent fall in sales at 218,338 units in domestic sales in August against 219,528 units in the same month last year.

Niche bike brand Royal Enfield controlled by Eicher Motors sold 47,571 units in the domestic market -- a fall of 2 percent compared to 48,752 units in the same month last year.

Suzuki Motorcycles recorded a fall of 15 percent in the domestic market at 53,142 units during August as compared to 62,752 units in the same month last year.