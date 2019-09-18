TVS teases next-gen NTorq 125 with Instagram video

The headlamp seems to be LEDs this time around with a large 'T' LED DRL running down the centre of the unit
TVS Motor Company's NTorq 125 did quite well in the Indian market and is already up for a rehash. The company just released a teaser video on their Instagram page giving us a tiny glimpse into what we can expect from the next-gen Ntorq.
From the video, we gather that the new NTorq will receive a completely redesigned front. The headlamp seems to be LEDs this time around with a large 'T' LED DRL running down the centre of the unit. The front apron is updated with two large air vents above the headlamp and new graphics too.In terms of features, the current-gen scooter gets a lot of features packed into it and this is not likely to change. Expect the full-digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth pairing via the TVS app to continue onto the next-gen NTorq.
Mechanicals are expected to remain the same with a 124.7cc motor churning out 9.4 PS of maximum power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, but whether it will be BS-VI compliant or no, we will have to wait and watch.We are expecting the next-gen TVS NTorq 125 to be launched sometime next month. Expect a slight premium over the current price of Rs 59,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi).