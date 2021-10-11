MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

TVS Supply Chain Solutions raises Rs 590 crore from Exor-managed fund

The company will use the fund to grow its business, further strengthen its technology capability and for other transformational initiatives, according to a statement.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Monday said it has raised Rs 590 crore from a fund managed by Europe-based diversified holding company Exor, for its future growth and transformational initiatives.

Earlier this year, Exor, which is controlled by the Angelli family, had, through another fund managed by them, invested in Ki Mobility Solutions, which is a subsidiary of TVS Automobile Solutions, according to a statement.

"The investment by Exor reiterates the company's growth potential and vision. Supply chain as a sector in India is expected to grow in double digits and TVS-SCS will leverage its tech-enabled global solutions to outgrow the industry," said R Dinesh, managing director of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

He added that this investment will significantly add value to the company's business and provide the necessary impetus to achieve its growth potential.

The company will use the fund to grow its business, further strengthen its technology capability and for other transformational initiatives, it said.

Close

Rothschild & Co partnered with TVS SCS on this transaction in line with the strategic vision of the organisation, the company said.

It added that Khaitan & Co and Nishith Desai Associates acted as counsels to TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Exor, respectively, for this deal.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Exor #Technology #TVS Supply Chain Solutions
first published: Oct 11, 2021 07:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.