TVS Scooty Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal limited edition scooter launched exclusively in Tamil Nadu

TVS Motors just launched a new limited edition Scooty Pep+ for its customers in Tamil Nadu. Officially called the Mudhal Kadhal Edition, it stands for ‘First Love’ in Tamil.

TVS has done this to honour the people of Tamil Nadu citing that the scooter has been the first choice of mobility in the state for close to three decades.

Mechanically, TVS hasn’t changed anything. The scooter is still powered by an ET-Fi Ecothrust engine that produces 4 kW of maximum power and 6.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is claimed to allow for 15 percent better mileage. It gets drum brakes, both at the front and rear, telescopic suspension and black alloy wheels.

What TVS has done, however, is celebrated their relationship with their customers. The Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal, gets the Scooty Pep+ logo in Tamil, a first in the industry. It gets new decals and a new colour scheme as well.

The TVS Scooty Pep+ Mudhal Kadhal limited edition is available only to its customers in Tamil Nadu at a price of Rs 56,085 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The Pep+ range itself starts at Rs 54,475 (ex-showroom, Chennai).