TVS pays homage to spirit and attitude of Indian soldiers with launch of Star City+ 'Kargil Edition'

TVS Motor Company just launched its popular commuter motorcycle, the Star City+ in a brand new livery. Calling it the Kargil edition, TVS has given the bike new camouflage graphics inspired by the army and has priced it at Rs 54,399 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new bike pays homage to the Indian soldiers' spirit and attitude, something that resides in every Indian. TVS says the design is inspired from the snow peaks, rough terrains and disciplined lives of the soldiers who serve the country day and night. The bike also features a special Kargil Emblem on the back too.

The launch of the new edition comes after the Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars initiative that was undertaken by TVS in 2018 to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 2018). The Kargil-themed bikes led the rally in five key markets which saw a lot of interest on social media and at the TVS dealerships, TVS says.

The changes to the bike, however, are purely cosmetic and there are no changes in the mechanicals. The engine is a 110cc single-cylinder that produces 8.40 PS of power and 8.70 Nm of peak torque. Paired with a 4-speed transmission, fuel economy is claimed at 62.5 km/l.