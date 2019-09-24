App
Auto
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition: How is it different from the standard NTorq?

Among the most prominent changes, the scooter gets a new headlamp.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TVS recently launched a sportier version of its flagship scooter, the NTorq. Dubbed the NTorq 125 Race Edition, the scooter gets a host of new features and updates over its standard variant.

Among the most prominent changes, the scooter gets a new headlamp. It also gets a three-tone paint job with sporty chequered graphics. However, the company has kept the body panels, seat, turn indicators, rear tail lamp design, wheels as well as the exhaust muffler design intact.

The new headlamp is an LED unit, which encloses a large LED DRL whose unique shape differentiates the race edition from the standard trim. It also gets hazard lamps which can be activated via a red button on the switchgear. The scooter continues with its Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster.

Close
Mechanically, the scooter carries forward its 124.79CC, carburetted engine which makes 9.4PS of maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque. The Race Edition has a premium of Rs 3,000 over the standard edition due to its added features. TVS has priced the NTorq 125 Race Edition at a price of Rs 62,995 (Ex-showroom), while the scooter competes against the likes of Honda Grazia, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Access 125, among others.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Auto #NTorq 125 Race Edition #Technology #trends #TVS

