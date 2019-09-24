TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition: How is it different from the standard NTorq?

TVS recently launched a sportier version of its flagship scooter, the NTorq. Dubbed the NTorq 125 Race Edition, the scooter gets a host of new features and updates over its standard variant.

Among the most prominent changes, the scooter gets a new headlamp. It also gets a three-tone paint job with sporty chequered graphics. However, the company has kept the body panels, seat, turn indicators, rear tail lamp design, wheels as well as the exhaust muffler design intact.

The new headlamp is an LED unit, which encloses a large LED DRL whose unique shape differentiates the race edition from the standard trim. It also gets hazard lamps which can be activated via a red button on the switchgear. The scooter continues with its Bluetooth-enabled fully digital instrument cluster.