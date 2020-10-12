172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|tvs-motors-apache-bike-brand-crosses-40-lakh-sales-milestone-5952341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor's Apache bike brand crosses 40 lakh sales milestone

TVS Motor Company on Monday said its premium motorcycle brand Apache has crossed 40 lakh sales mark across domestic and international markets.

Launched in 2005, the TVS Apache series is the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands in the country, with a strong presence across global markets, the company said in a statement.

"Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented, premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally,” TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said.

The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company’s technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree, he noted.

With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, the company’s focus on premiumisation has resulted in offering many segment-first features and technologies, Radhakrishnan said.

TVS Apache Series includes RTR 160, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and RR 310.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Auto #Business #K N Radhakrishnan #Technology #TVS Apache #TVS Motor Company

