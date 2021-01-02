MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

TVS Motor sales up 17.5% in December

The total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,58,239 units as against 2,15,619 in December 2019, up 20 percent.

PTI
January 02, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 17.5 percent increase in total sales to 2,72,084units in December.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,31,571 units in December 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,58,239 units as against 2,15,619 in December 2019, up 20 percent.

The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,76,912 units last month, as compared to 1,57,244 units in December, up 13 per cent, it added.

The total exports increased 28 percent to 94,269 units last month, as against 73,512 in the year-ago period.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Technology #TVS Motor Company
first published: Jan 2, 2021 02:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.