MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

TVS Motor sales up 1% in August at 2,90,694 units

The company had posted a total sales of 2,87,398 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 1 percent increase in total sales at 2,90,694 units in August 2021.

The company had posted a total sales of 2,87,398 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheelers sales were lower at 2,74,313 units last month, as against sales of 2,77,226 units in August 2020, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,79,999 units in August 2021 as compared to 2,18,338 units in the year-ago month, down 18 per cent, the company said.

"With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months,” it added.

Close

Related stories

Motorcycle sales last month were at 1,33,789 units as compared to 1,19,878 units in August 2020, while scooter sales stood at 87,059 units as against sales of 87,044 units in August 2020, it added.

The company said its production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors, which are key components of electronics parts.

Total exports last month grew by 61 per cent at 1,09,927 units as against 68,347 units in August 2020.

Two-wheeler exports witnessed a growth of 60 per cent at 94,314 units in August as against 58,888 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

"The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months,” it added.

"The demand in the export market continues to be robust, and container availability is improving. We are optimistic of further improvement in container availability in the coming months,” it added.

In the three-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Co said its sales last month were at 16,381 units, a growth of 61 per cent over 10,172 units registered in August 2020.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #TVS Motor
first published: Sep 1, 2021 05:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.