you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor sales down 25% in September

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,00,909 units as against 4,10,657 units in September 2018, down 26.72 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TVS Motor Co on Tuesday reported a 25.48 per cent decline in total sales in September at 3,15,912 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 4,23,939 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,00,909 units as against 4,10,657 units in September 2018, down 26.72 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,43,163 units last month as compared to 3,61,097 units in September 2018, a decline of 32.65 per cent, it added.

Total exports increased 17 per cent to 71,569 units last month as compared with 61,192 units in September 2018.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology #TVS Motor Co

