you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor reports 4% increase in sales in September at 3,27,692 units

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,13,332 units as against 3,00,793 units in September 2019, up 4.16 percent.

PTI
 
 
TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 3.76 percent increase in total sales in September at 3,27,692 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,15,796 units in September 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,13,332 units as against 3,00,793 units in September 2019, up 4.16 percent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,41,762 units last month as compared to 2,43,047 units in September 2019, it added.

Total exports increased 19 percent to 85,163 units last month as compared with 71,569 units in September 2019.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:36 pm

