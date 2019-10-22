App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor launches range of performance riding gear at MotoSoul 2019

MotoSoul 2019 is the first iteration of TVS' two-day event directed towards riding enthusiasts around the country. With 2,500 people in attendance, it presented an ideal platform for the launch of their performance riding gear line-up

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
TVS Motor Company launched a line-up of riding gear for India at the MotoSoul event in Goa. This includes everything from helmets to boots and that too at an affordable price.

MotoSoul 2019 is the first iteration of TVS' two-day event directed towards riding enthusiasts around the country. With 2,500 people in attendance, it presented an ideal platform for the launch of their performance riding gear line-up.

The safety gear includes helmets, riding jackets, pants, gloves as well as shoes.

Helmets are ISI as well ECE certified. They get a double D-ring strap, multi-density EPS liner and speaker pockets for Bluetooth communication devices.

Jackets too have been made with safety in mind. It is constructed using 600D polyester fabric and features CE certified level 1 armour in both shoulders and elbows. The armour is placed in accessible pockets in case you feel the need to upgrade. Pants too use the same 600D fabric and get armour at the knee joints. The hip protector, however, is a high-density TPE foam which can be swapped out for upgrades. Both jacket and pants have used extensive mesh panels keeping the Indian climate in mind.

Gloves use a high peel PU leather construction with accordion panels for better flexibility. It also gets touchscreen sensitive fingertips and a rubber squeegee on the forefinger to wipe off water from the helmet visor in case of rain. The boots too are made of lightweight materials and dual density ankle protectors and a reinforced sole. The shoes are available in two variants: an ankle-length one for daily urban wear and a taller boot with shin protection for sportier rides.

Along with this, TVS also introduced a line of urban daily wear like jackets, t-shirts and pants with armoured protection and some accessories to complement those such as caps and water resistant backpacks.

All of TVS' performance gear is available on their official website and will also be available across select company outlets across the country.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #TVS India #TVS Racing

