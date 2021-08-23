TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter in Bangladesh

The company currently sells the scooter, which comes with various industry first technologies like bluetooth connectivity feature, in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched its NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Designed for the youth, the 125-cc scooter has been developed based on the company's racing pedigree.

"The company has always placed utmost importance on developing products with best-in-class technology to cater to the aspirations of our customers. With the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition, we are bringing an attractive, innovative and advanced product for the youth of Bangladesh," TVS Motor Company President – International Business R Dilip said in a statement.

The scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z across the globe and with its performance, style and technology and TVS is confident that it will carve a niche in the scooter segment of the country, he added.

NTORQ 125 Race Edition comes with a fully digital speedometer, which boasts of 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as street and sport.