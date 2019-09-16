App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor launches new NEO NX in Africa

NEO NX is powered by a 110cc motor producing 8.5 BHP of power and 8.5 Nm of torque mated to a semi-automatic 4-speed gearbox, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

TVS Motor Company on September 16 launched a new bebek, NEO NX, in Mali, Africa.

The 101.5 kg bebek, manufactured in Jakarta and engineered for Africa, boasts of a reliable fuel-efficient engine, strong suspension, disc brake, front and rear carriers, the company said in a statement.

NEO NX is powered by a 110cc motor producing 8.5 BHP of power and 8.5 Nm of torque mated to a semi-automatic 4-speed gearbox, it said.

Close
The bebek is also equipped with USB mobile port for long distance riding, 150 mm ground clearance and 17-inch wheel size, among others, the statement added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #TVS

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.