TVS Motor launches new NEO NX in Africa

NEO NX is powered by a 110cc motor producing 8.5 BHP of power and 8.5 Nm of torque mated to a semi-automatic 4-speed gearbox, it said.
TVS Motor Company on September 16 launched a new bebek, NEO NX, in Mali, Africa.
The 101.5 kg bebek, manufactured in Jakarta and engineered for Africa, boasts of a reliable fuel-efficient engine, strong suspension, disc brake, front and rear carriers, the company said in a statement.
NEO NX is powered by a 110cc motor producing 8.5 BHP of power and 8.5 Nm of torque mated to a semi-automatic 4-speed gearbox, it said.
The bebek is also equipped with USB mobile port for long distance riding, 150 mm ground clearance and 17-inch wheel size, among others, the statement added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 03:25 pm