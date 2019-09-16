TVS Motor launches new NEO NX in Africa

TVS Motor Company on September 16 launched a new bebek, NEO NX, in Mali, Africa.

The 101.5 kg bebek, manufactured in Jakarta and engineered for Africa, boasts of a reliable fuel-efficient engine, strong suspension, disc brake, front and rear carriers, the company said in a statement.

NEO NX is powered by a 110cc motor producing 8.5 BHP of power and 8.5 Nm of torque mated to a semi-automatic 4-speed gearbox, it said.