Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor Company launches AR app for A.R.I.V.E for customers

Currently, the app is capable of only showcasing the flagship models, the Apache RR 310 and the Apache RTR 200 4V, but the entire lineup is expected to be updated at a later time.

Moneycontrol News

In a move to make things easier for online buyers, TVS Motors has just launched a mobile application that uses AR tech.

Called Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience or simply, A.R.I.V.E, customers can now view their choice of bikes up close, but from the comfort of their homes.

Close

The A.R.I.V.E app gives you three modes to choose from. – Place to explore, 3D mode and Scan a real bike. Scan a real bike and 3D mode are pretty straightforward. The former allows you to scan a bike on the streets and highlights points of interest whereas the 3D mode takes you into virtual garage and you can swipe around to view the bike from different angles.

Place to explore mode on the other hand is more fun to use as well. This requires you to clear an area and place a 3D model of the bike in front of you. To view the bike in different angles, you need to physically walk around the bike. This mode is fun because you can place the bike just about anywhere in your home or maybe even place it in your parking spot to see if it looks good there.

It is worth nothing that the 3D mode is the only mode that is compatible with non-AR devices.

The TVS A.R.I.V.E app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App store. The app also includes the Sell Through Process where users can look for their nearest dealers, schedule test rides or even book their motorcycles.
