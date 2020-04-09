App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS looking to buy out Norton Motorcycles

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Legendary British motorcycle maker Norton ran into problems early this year when it was unable to pay off its taxes to the British government. Following an advisory from BDO Global, Norton is being liquidated and Indian manufacturer TVS Motor Company seems to be wanting to buy.

TVS already has BMW on board and with Bajaj Auto acquiring KTM and Husqvarna, along with its partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, it is no surprise that the former would want to make headway into the premium motorcycles market. Norton has already stated that it is in talks with a few buyers and if the deal with TVS works out, the company would be buying the Norton brand along with its assets and liabilities.

The only issue could be the sale of the 961 engine and tooling rights by CEO, Stuart Garner to a Chinese company before assets went into possession of the interlocutor. However, Norton’s latest bikes include some of the most state-of-the-art motorcycles like the V4 RR, Dominator and the Commando series.

TVS’s partnership with BMW gave us the TVS Apache RR 310 and from BMW the G 310 R and G 310 GS. A Norton partnership could allow for a cruiser based on the Commando, but in the 300cc segment. This could bring TVS into a field where Royal Enfield is only just being challenged by Jawa. Not to mention, Norton’s Dominator café racer is just something else to look at.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Auto #Norton #stocks #Technology #TVS

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.