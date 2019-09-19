TVS launches NTorq 125 Race Edition; a look at price, specs

It wasn't long ago that a teaser video of a new TVS Ntorq surfaced and in order to make the most of the popularity of the Ntorq brand, TVS Motor Company on September 19 launched the Ntorq 125 Race Edition.

The new Race Edition, like we saw in the video, gets an all new all-LED headlamp unit with a signature 'T' shaped LED DRL. This will be the defining feature of the Race Edition along with the new race flag graphics sprinkled over the apron and sides of the bike.

Another new feature is the addition of the hazard signal that can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch on the bike. Mechanicals on the new Race Edition remain the same as the older Ntorq 125. It gets a 124.79cc single-cylinder producing 9.4 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The scooter also gets a full-digital instrument cluster that can be paired to your phone via Bluetooth using the company's TVS Connect app. NTorq 125 Race Edition users can also get a race inspired user interface.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said: "Since its launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers. Their love is demonstrated in huge measure on their social media handles, especially Instagram. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience.

"Today, nearly 4 lakh youthful consumers are proud NTORQians and with this launch we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength. We shall also be opening pre-booking online for the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in select cities," he said.