TVS launches 'Buy now Pay after six months' EMI scheme for XL 100

Considering the testing times that the world is facing, a lot of auto manufacturing companies are presenting schemes that generally aid their customers in buying vehicles. The latest entrant, TVS Motor Company is offering a ‘Buy now Pay after six months’ scheme for the XL 100.

The new scheme allows customers to buy the XL 100 for their immediate use and the company will give them the option of a moratorium period of six months.

This essentially means a customers will receive a six-month holiday on EMIs after which they can start payments. TVS says the Loan to Value for this scheme will be 75 percent.

The TVS XL 100 is powered by a 99.7cc engine producing 4.3 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm.

This is not the first time companies are offering such schemes. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown in many parts of the world including India has caused many companies to lose sales. The month of April in India saw absolutely no sales in passenger vehicles while things started picking up slowly in May.

Now that the country is opening up one step at a time, companies are offering various schemes catering to different audiences to coax people into buying more vehicles while offering easier EMI schemes and other offers to help customers financially.



