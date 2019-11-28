TVS launches BSVI Jupiter with fuel injection

TVS Motor recently made its debut in the BSVI-compliant vehicles race after it launched the Apache RTR twins. They were followed by the company’s first BSVI scooter, the Jupiter Classic. The scooter gets a price hike of Rs 7,921 due to its upgraded engine.

The company has not disclosed the scooter’s upgraded specifications; however, it has stated that it makes 15 percent better fuel efficiency than its previous iteration. TVS is also offering the Jupiter Classic in a new “Indiblue” colour. Other updates include a USB charger, mobile cubby space and a tinted visor. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the company will continue offering the Jupiter Classic with a disc brake in the front.

Another of the most prominent features is the addition of a fuel injector. The company has named it 'Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi)' technology which provides enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter."