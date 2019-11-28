App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS launches BSVI Jupiter with fuel injection

The BSVI Jupiter Classic ET-Fi has a price tag of Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom) and will be available in three colours, across all authorized showroom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TVS Motor recently made its debut in the BSVI-compliant vehicles race after it launched the Apache RTR twins. They were followed by the company’s first BSVI scooter, the Jupiter Classic. The scooter gets a price hike of Rs 7,921 due to its upgraded engine.

The company has not disclosed the scooter’s upgraded specifications; however, it has stated that it makes 15 percent better fuel efficiency than its previous iteration. TVS is also offering the Jupiter Classic in a new “Indiblue” colour. Other updates include a USB charger, mobile cubby space and a tinted visor. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the company will continue offering the Jupiter Classic with a disc brake in the front.

Another of the most prominent features is the addition of a fuel injector. The company has named it 'Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi)' technology which provides enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter."

The BSVI Jupiter Classic ET-Fi has a price tag of Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom) and will be available in three colours, across all authorized showroom. Other trim levels will be made available in a phase-wise manner.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 11:27 am

tags #Auto #BSVI #Jupiter Classic #Technology #trends #TVS

