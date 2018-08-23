TVS launches 110cc bike Radeon at Rs 48400

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched a new 110cc commuter motorcycle Radeon at Rs 48,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to compete against Hero Splendor, Hero Passion, Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj CT100, Honda Dream Yuga, Honda Livo, Honda CD110 and Honda Dream Neo.

The launch comes at a time when the segment has seen heightened competition with Bajaj Auto slashing CT 100 prices at the beginning of this financial year. This is the third launch by TVS in this calendar year with the scooter NTorq 125 launched in February followed by the Apache RTR 160 4V in March.

The Radeon gets an analogue instrument cluster sporting a speedometer and a fuel gauge. Integrated day time running light and chrome bezel make up the head light assembly.

The 109.7cc engine gets a champagne gold cover. It churns out peak power of 8.4 ps and can do a claimed 0-60km/hr in 8.3 seconds. TVS claims fuel efficiency of 69.3 km/l on the Radeon which also sports a 10 litre fuel tank.

For the convenience the company has added a USB charging port. On the safety front the motorcycle is equipped with synchronized braking technology, a first-in-segment feature, which provides better braking control and minimizes skidding.