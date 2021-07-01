TVS iQube launched in Pune at Rs 1.11 lakh inclusive of FAME II subsidy

TVS iQube, the electric scooter from the Chennai-based automaker's stable, has now been made available in Pune. First launched Bengaluru, the scooter recently went on sale in Delhi. Thanks to the battery powered nature of the scooter, it even qualifies for the FAME II subsidy along with other state-extended subsidies.

In terms of design for the scooter itself, TVS has managed to meld together both conventional as well as futuristic aesthetics. The front fascia, for example, features a neat DRL when the headlamp traditionally sits. The main headlamp unit itself is placed on the apron and is a wide rectangle covering the width of the scooter.

Powering the iQube is a 4.4kW electric motor mated to a 2.25kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This combination is capable of producing about 140Nm of torque at the wheel. Zero to 40 km/h can be achieved in 4.2 seconds and the iQube gets a total range of 75 km.

Other features on the iQube include Q-park assist, economy and power modes, day-night display and regenerative braking. Charging time takes about 7 hours for a full charge. Juicing up to 80 percent from zero, however, takes around five hours.

The TVS iQube is priced at Rs 1,10,898 inclusive of the FAME II and Maharashtra state EV subsidy. This substantially undercuts the Ather 450X which retails at Rs 1,41,926, but this also includes some other performance and charging upgrades.

The TVS iQube can be booked on the company’s website for a token amount of Rs 5,000.