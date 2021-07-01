MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

TVS iQube launched in Pune at Rs 1.11 lakh inclusive of FAME II subsidy

The electric scooter is powered by a 4.4kW electric motor mated to a 2.25kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and is capable of doing 0 to 40 km/h in 4.2 seconds along with a range of 75 km

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

TVS iQube, the electric scooter from the Chennai-based automaker's stable, has now been made available in Pune. First launched Bengaluru, the scooter recently went on sale in Delhi. Thanks to the battery powered nature of the scooter, it even qualifies for the FAME II subsidy along with other state-extended subsidies.

In terms of design for the scooter itself, TVS has managed to meld together both conventional as well as futuristic aesthetics. The front fascia, for example, features a neat DRL when the headlamp traditionally sits. The main headlamp unit itself is placed on the apron and is a wide rectangle covering the width of the scooter.

Powering the iQube is a 4.4kW electric motor mated to a 2.25kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This combination is capable of producing about 140Nm of torque at the wheel. Zero to 40 km/h can be achieved in 4.2 seconds and the iQube gets a total range of 75 km.

Other features on the iQube include Q-park assist, economy and power modes, day-night display and regenerative braking. Charging time takes about 7 hours for a full charge. Juicing up to 80 percent from zero, however, takes around five hours.

The TVS iQube is priced at Rs 1,10,898 inclusive of the FAME II and Maharashtra state EV subsidy. This substantially undercuts the Ather 450X which retails at Rs 1,41,926, but this also includes some other performance and charging upgrades.

Close

Related stories

The TVS iQube can be booked on the company’s website for a token amount of Rs 5,000.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Technology #TVS #TVS iQube
first published: Jul 1, 2021 03:06 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.