TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Delhi

The design is pretty straightforward with a TFT instrument cluster powered by TVS’ SmartXonnect platform and phone app, a flat, very scooter-like seat and a conventional grab rail at the rear

Moneycontrol News
February 06, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST

First launched in Bengaluru in January, 2020, TVS Motor Company has now launched the iQube electric scooter in Delhi as well. The scooter is priced at Rs 1,08,012, on road after the Delhi state subsidy as well as the FAME II subsidy.

In terms of design, the iQube is a fairly simple, albeit slightly eccentric looking scooter. It has all the trademarks a conventional scooter has. The headlamp cluster is located on the front Apron and is an all-LED unit. The steering head, too, has an interesting looking U-shaped LED DRL unit and the tail lamp LED as well.

The rest of the design is pretty straightforward with a TFT instrument cluster powered by TVS’ SmartXonnect platform and phone app, a flat, very scooter-like seat and a conventional grab rail at the rear.

The iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor that is capable of a top speed of 78 km/h and a 0-40 km/h time of 4.2 seconds. The battery on the iQube is capable of delivering 75 km on a full charge and while it is not removable, a home charger does come standard. This allows for a charging time of six hours for a full charge and up to 80 percent in four and a half hours.

The company has set up seven charging locations in Delhi for the iQube and is currently expanding the infrastructure for public charging.
first published: Feb 6, 2021 12:53 pm

