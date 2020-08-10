TVS hikes prices on Apache series of bikes along with Ntorq scooter

TVS Motor Company has hiked prices for multiple models in its line-up. While there are no changes to the motorcycles themselves, the hike is just about Rs 1,000.

The company has gone ahead and raised prices for all the Apache series bikes. The Apache RTR 160 now starts at Rs 97,000 while the RTR 160 4V gets a price tag of Rs 1.04 lakh.

The Apache RTR 180 now starts at Rs 1.05 lakh while the RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh. In addition, the Ntorq also gets a new starting price of Rs 67,885.

Prices for the rest of the TVS line-up, namely the Victor, Sport, Start City +, Radeon, Zest 110, Scooty Pep and the XL100, all remain the same. The TVS Jupiter received a price hike just recently, so no changes this time around.