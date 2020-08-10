172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|tvs-hikes-prices-on-apache-series-of-bikes-along-with-ntorq-scooter-5676561.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS hikes prices on Apache series of bikes along with Ntorq scooter

TVS has gone ahead and raised prices for all of the Apache series bikes. The Apache RTR 160 now starts at Rs 97,000 while the RTR 160 4V gets a price tag of Rs 1.04 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company has hiked prices for multiple models in its line-up. While there are no changes to the motorcycles themselves, the hike is just about Rs 1,000.

The company has gone ahead and raised prices for all the Apache series bikes. The Apache RTR 160 now starts at Rs 97,000 while the RTR 160 4V gets a price tag of Rs 1.04 lakh.

The Apache RTR 180 now starts at Rs 1.05 lakh while the RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh. In addition, the Ntorq also gets a new starting price of Rs 67,885.

Close

Prices for the rest of the TVS line-up, namely the Victor, Sport, Start City +, Radeon, Zest 110, Scooty Pep and the XL100, all remain the same. The TVS Jupiter received a price hike just recently, so no changes this time around.

Clipboard01
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Auto #Business #stocks #Technology #TVS #TVS Apache #TVS Motor Company #TVS NTorq

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.