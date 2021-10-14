MARKET NEWS

TVS completes rollout of 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad 310cc series bikes from Tamil Nadu plant

The landmark has been achieved in less than five years. TVS Motor Company's Hosur manufacturing plant produces around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad's volumes globally, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the roll out of 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles from its manufacturing plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian two and three-wheeler major had in 2013 signed a cooperation agreement with BMW Motorrad to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market.

Subsequently, the partners have introduced three products on the 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company's TVS Apache RR 310. All three products are manufactured at the Hosur facility, the company added.

TVS Motor Company Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said, "This achievement is a strong testimony to the success of our eight-year partnership, which has created a common learning platform for both companies. Our partnership has been truly exceptional for creating aspirational products made for the global market."

BMW Motorrad Head Markus Schramm said the strong synergies with TVS Motor Company have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment.

"Since their launch, both BMW G310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity. With the roll out of the 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series, these two agile all-rounders are an integral part of BMW Motorrad's success story," he added.

BMW Motorrad models – BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS are now available in 120 countries, the filing added.
PTI
first published: Oct 14, 2021 01:33 pm

