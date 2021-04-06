Triumph's much-awaited street-naked bike Trident 660 launched in India at Rs 6.95 lakh

Triumph has finally launched their newest entry-level bike in the country, the Trident 660.

The new Trident is Triumph’s street-naked bike on offer in India at a price of Rs 6.95 lakh ex-showroom. Of course, the bike has been available internationally, so we already have whatever we need to know of it.

The Triumph Trident 660 is designed to look and perform like a street naked. It gets a tank very similar to the Scrambler 1200. It gets a round headlamp and single-seat setup shortened into a stub at the rear.

Powering the Trident is a 660cc inline triple engine that is capable of churning out 81 PS of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. This is mated to a 6 speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter is offered as an option.

Braking duties are handled by Nissin two-piston calipers on two 310mm discs and s single-piston caliper on the rear. Suspension is taken care of Showa USD Separate Function Forks at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear.

As for tech, you get ride-by-wire, so two riding modes – Road and Rain – come standard. There is traction control, ABS, full-colour instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. The bike also gets GoPro controls through Bluetooth aside from turn-by-turn navigation and calls and music control.

The Triumph Trident directly goes up against rivals like the Kawasaki 650 and the recently launched Honda CB350R. Bookings can be made at any of Triumph’s dealerships.