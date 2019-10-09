Triumph unveils 2020 Street Triple RS in UK; gets a host of new updates

Triumph has unveiled the all-new Street Triple RS in the UK. The new model features a revised engine, fresher styling and a few more upgrades.

The biggerst change has been the all-new headlamp unit. It still features a split setup but gets more aggressive styling with DRL's that run across the top of the unit. The flyscreen, body panels on the side and rear have also been changed to give the RS a sportier look. All of this gives the new bike a more focused look when compared to the outgoing Street Triple.

The engine has been updated to meet the new Euro 5 emission norms along with a new free-flowing exhaust that closely resembles an underbelly unit. The new 765cc inline triple has been derived from the Moto2 engine and is capable of churning out 123 PS of power and 79 Nm of peak torque. This essentially means that while power stays the same, torque output has gone up by 2 Nm.

Transmission is a 6-speed gearbox paired with a bi-directional quickshifter. Suspension is handled by fully adjustable forks by Showa and Ohlins STX40 rear monoshock while braking comes via Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers.

As for electronic upgrades, the full-colour TFT display gets new graphics along with an optional Bluetooth module for phone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and GoPro camera connectivity. Riding modes gets an additional Rider mode where you can customise the throttle response, traction control and ABS to your own taste.